Ew, Matthew. Why?

Matthew McConaughey stopped by The View to talk about his new book called Just Because.

During his interview, he even gave one of the hosts, Joy Behar, a foot massage live on-air.

Also, Matthew talked about a possible career in politics and said, “As far as office, I will always measure what category I can be most useful.”

Joy replied, “Do you think you can get elected in Texas, being anti-gun?”

He added, “One thing about me and politics is, to give you a direct statement right there is me playing a game I’m not interested in playing.”

Why do you think Joy was wrong for asking McConaughey that question?