Ex-10cc member Kevin Godley releasing uniquely collaborative solo debut, 'Muscle Memory,' in December

Courtesy of Kevin Godley

Founding 10cc member Kevin Godley will release his debut solo album, Muscle Memory, on December 17.

The 11-track collection, which will be available on CD, on vinyl and digitally, is a collaborative project that Godley put together in a unique way. Back in 2017, he launched a PledgeMusic campaign asking fans and any other interested musician to submit original music tracks that he would finish and include on his upcoming record.

Kevin said he got the idea for the album after he was sent two unsolicited instrumental tracks from people he’d never met, and who requested he “write melodies and lyrics [for them] and turn them into songs.” He noted that he considered the two tunes that resulted from the collaboration “my best-ever songs.”

After launching the PledgeMusic campaign, Godley received a whopping 286 instrumentals, and he chose 11 for the final track list of Muscle Memory. The styles of music varied greatly, including electronic beats dreamlike ballads and more.

The project temporarily stalled for a time when PledgeMusic declared bankruptcy in 2019, until the state51 Conspiracy label signed on to help fund the album.

One of the tunes on Muscle Memory, “Song of Hate,” is a collaboration with Australian singer/songwriter Gotye.

Among the topics Godley writes about in the songs are gun control, societal unrest, racism, and the issue of political correctness.

Leading up to Muscle Memory‘s December 17 arrival, Kevin plans to release one new track every two weeks, starting with “Expecting a Message” on Thursday, July 16.

Here the full Muscle Memory track list, along with the date each song will initially be released:

“Expecting a Message” — 7/16/2020

“The Ghosts of the Living” — 7/30

“Hit the Street” — 8/13

“The Bang Bang Theory” — 8/27

“5 Minutes Alone” — 9/10

“Cut to the Cat” 9/24

“One Day” — 10/8

“All Bones are White” — 10/22

“Periscope” — 11/5

“Song of Hate” — 11/19

“Bulletholes in the Sky” — 12/3

By Matt Friedlander

