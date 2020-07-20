Ex-Alice Cooper/Lou Reed guitarist Steve Hunter releases new jazz-influenced covers EP

Courtesy of Steve Hunter

Steve “The Deacon” Hunter, a respected rock guitarist who’s played on classic recordings by Alice Cooper, Lou Reed and Peter Gabriel, has launched a new jazz-flavored project called Café la Rouge that’s just released a six-song EP titled Covered with Love.

The collection features reworked versions of tunes Hunter handpicked to record while in lockdown at his home in Spain during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include The Beatles‘ “And I Love Her,” the Classics IV hit “Spooky,” Phoebe Snow‘s “Majesty of Life,” and the jazz standards “S’Wonderful,” “Beginning to See the Light” and “Centerpeice.”

Accompanying Steve on the tunes are his wife, Karen, on vocals, and his friend and longtime King Crimson bass player Tony Levin, who’s also known for his long association with Gabriel. In addition to playing guitar throughout Covered with Love, Hunter arranged and produced the EP.

Hunter’s long resume includes playing guitar on Gabriel’s classic song “Solsbury Hill,” Reed’s Berlin and Rock ‘n’ Roll Animal albums, and Cooper’s Welcome to My Nightmare and Goes to Hell albums.

Here’s the track list for Covered with Love:

“Centerpiece”

“Spooky”

“Beginning to See the Light”

“And I Love Her”

“Majesty of Life”

“S’Wonderful”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.