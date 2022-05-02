Ex-Blue Öyster Cult member Joe Bouchard releases new song, “My Way Is the Highway”; solo album due in June

Rockheart Records/Deko Entertainment

Former Blue Öyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard has released a new single titled “My Way Is the Highway” that’s an advance track from his forthcoming solo album, American Rocker.

The song is available now as a digital download and via streaming services, while a companion music video has premiered on the Deko Entertainment label’s official YouTube channel.

“The song ‘My Way Is the Highway’ is a dream of tour destinations while cruising down the coast as the sun sinks into the Pacific Ocean,” Joe explains. “It is powered by the drums of Mickey Curry, and cementing the groove is brother Albert on his iconic cowbell — the original ‘more-cowbell man’! This song makes you want to put the pedal to the metal while you dance to the rocking music of the 70s.”

Curry is best known as Bryan Adams‘ longtime drummer, and he’s also worked with many other famous artists, including Daryl Hall, Cher, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper and The Cult. Albert Bouchard was Blue Öyster Cult’s original drummer, and he and Joe have collaborated on many projects together, including their band Blue Coupe with original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway.

American Rocker is an 11-track collection that will be released on June 3. CD copies of the album can be pre-ordered now at Merchbucket.com. Also available are special bundles pairing the CD with a t-shirt and an autographed booklet.

Joe’s upcoming concert schedule includes a July 16 show with Blue Coupe in Sacketts Harbor, New York, and a U.K. tour in August with Albert performing as The Bouchard Brothers.

Here’s American Rocker‘s full track list:

“My Way Is the Highway”

“In the Golden Age”

“Deadly Kisses”

“Love Out of Thin Air”

“Off Season Hotel”

“Hounds of Hell”

“Conspiracy”

“Rocket to Fame”

“The Devil’s in the Details”

“Katherine”

“Hey There Suzi Dear”

