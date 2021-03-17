Ex-Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard playing full Re Imaginos album at livestream event

Courtesy of RockHeart Records

Former Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard will play a special livestream concert on April 10 that will feature his 2020 solo album, Re Imaginos — which is a reworked version of his old band’s 1988 concept album, Imaginos — performed in its entirety for the first time ever.

The show will take place live from the Deko Entertainment label’s 2Trax Studios, and will be viewable at Mandolin.com, starting at 4 p.m. ET. The event will celebrate the April 9 release of a two-LP vinyl edition of Re Imaginos.

“I am very excited to perform this well-loved and legendary album in order, in its entirety, for the very first time LIVE,” Bouchard says in a statement. “There will also be a selection of deep cuts and a bit of improvisation incorporated into the performance. This event will be a unique live presentation of many songs from my Blue Oyster Cult and solo catalogues.”

Standard tickets for the concert are priced at $10, while VIP tickets offering a virtual one-on-one meet and greet with Albert can be purchased for $40.

The LP edition of Re Imaginos features extended versions of three songs — “In the Presence of Another World,” “Imaginos” and “Blue Oyster Cult” — that appear on the CD and digital releases, plus a bonus track called “Imaginos Overture.”

Limited-edition colored-vinyl Re Imaginos bundles and a T-shirt commemorating the livestream event are available now at Merchbucket.com. Fans purchasing those items will receive a 10% discount on the livestream show.

As previously reported, Bouchard says he recorded Re Imaginos for Blue Oyster Cult fans “so that they can hear a more properly realized version of the tale” told on the Imaginos album.

Here’s the Re Imaginos vinyl track list:

“I Am the One You Warned Me Of”

“Del Rio Song”

“In the Presence of Another World” (extended version)

“Siege and Investiture of Baron Von Frankenstein’s Castle at Weisseria”

“Girl That Love Made Blind”

“Astronomy”

“Imaginos” (extended version)

“Gil Blanco County”

“Blue Oyster Cult” (extended version)

“Black Telescope”

“Magna of Illusion”

“Les Invisibles”

“Imaginos Overture”*

* = LP only.

