Ex-Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard playing special show focusing on recent concept albums

Albert Bouchard and Joe Bouchard; ABC Audio

Former Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard will be playing a special concert celebrating his two recent solo concept albums — 2020’s Re Imaginos and 2021’s Imaginos II Bombs over Germany — this Saturday, January 15, in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The show will feature Bouchard and his backing group — called the Imaginos Band — performing Re Imaginos in its entirety, as well as selections from Imaginos II and various classic songs from Blue Öyster Cult’s catalog.

The concert at Narrows Center for the Arts will mark the first time Bouchard performs many of the songs from the Imaginos saga live with a full group of musicians.

The Imaginos Band lineup includes Albert’s brother, Joe Bouchard — who was Blue Öyster Cult’s longtime bassist — as well as veteran guitarist/singer Mike Fornatale, who has played with latter-day versions of such 1960s group’s as The Left Banke, Moby Grape and The Monks.

As previously reported, Re Imaginos was an updated version of the 1988 Blue Öyster Cult concept album, Imaginos, which was based on the writings and poems of late Blue Öyster Cult manager, producer and songwriter Sandy Pearlman. The album was about an alien conspiracy that comes to fruition during the late 1800s and early 1900s, through the actions of an evil character.

The Imaginos II album continued the story, and Albert plans to record a third installment of the saga.

Bouchard recently released a vinyl version of Imaginos II that’s available at Merchbucket.com on black, black-and-red and black-and-white vinyl.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.