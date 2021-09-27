Ex-Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard releasing ‘Re Imaginos’ sequel, ‘Imaginos II,’ in October

RockHeart Records/Deko Entertainment

Last year, former Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard released a reimagined version of his old band’s 1988 concept album, Imaginos, aptly titled Re Imaginos. Now Bouchard has announced plans for a sequel record that will be the second installment of a planned Imaginos-themed trilogy.

Imaginos II — Bombs over Germany (minus zero and counting), which will be released on October 22, continues the story based on the writings and poems of late Blue Öyster Cult manager, producer and songwriter Sandy Pearlman about an alien conspiracy that comes to fruition during the late 1800s and early 1900s through the actions of an evil character named Imaginos.

The new album features guest contributions from longtime Blue Öyster Cult members Eric Bloom and Donald “Buck Dharma” Roeser and the group’s former bassist, Joe Bouchard, and current multi-instrumentalist Richie Castellano, as well as from Dictators guitarist Ross the Boss.

Imaginos II features new versions of a variety of early Blue Öyster Cult songs, including “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll,” “The Red and the Black” and “Dominance and Submission.”

The album’s lead single, an updated rendition of the 1973 BÖC tune “OD’d on Life Itself,” has been released as an advance digital track, and a lyric video for the song has premiered on YouTube.

“This version of ‘OD’d on Life Itself’ is a very different take on the song that was recorded for BÖC’s second album, Tyranny and Mutation,” Albert explains. “The lyrics return to the original lyrics written by Sandy Pearlman, much less sarcastic and much more spooky.”

Imaginos II can be pre-ordered now on CD at MerchBucket.com, and limited-edition bundles also can be purchased that include an autographed CD and poster, plus a T-shirt and a guitar pick.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“When War Comes”

“Independence Day”

“7 Screaming Dizbusters”

“OD’d on Life Itself”

“Il Duce”

“Bombs over Germany”

“Before the Kiss (A Redcap)”

“Three Sisters”

“Quicklime Girl (Mistress of the Salmon Salt)”

“The Red and the Black”

“Dominance and Submission”

“Shadow of California”

“Cities on Flame (with Rock and Roll)”

“Half Life Times”

