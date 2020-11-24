Ex-Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard says new solo album 'Re Imaginos' is a tribute to band's late manager

RockHeart Records/Deko Entertainment

Earlier this month, founding Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard released a new solo album titled Re Imaginos, a reimagined version of his old band’s 1988 concept record, Imaginos.

Bouchard tells ABC Audio that Re Imaginos is his tribute to late Blue Oyster Cult manager, producer and songwriter Sandy Pearlman, whose surreal writings are the basis for Imaginos, which combined elements of science fiction and gothic horror.

“Without Sandy…my life would be radically different,” Bouchard explains about Pearlman, who co-produced and was the main lyricist on several Blue Oyster Cult albums. “He was extremely influential on every level…[N]ot just in my career as a musician, but my mental capacities.”

Albert had a falling out with Sandy because of Imaginos, which originally was intended to be a Bouchard solo album, but was completed and released by Blue Oyster Cult after he exited the group.

Bouchard reconnected with Pearlman shortly before his 2016 death from complications of a stroke. Albert says reading longtime Blue Oyster Cult associate Patti Smith‘s 2019 book Year of the Monkey inspired him to dedicate Re Imaginos to Sandy.

“Basically, the whole book just talks about Sandy all the time. And it seemed like it was her tribute to Sandy,” Bouchard notes. “Now, I had already started working on [Re Imaginos] when I read that book, and I’m like, ‘Well, she’s got a tribute to Sandy. I got my tribute to Sandy too.'”

Meanwhile, Bouchard says he’s pleasantly surprised by the positive reception Re Imaginos is getting.

“I had very humble aspirations for it,” he notes. “It was really just to pay tribute to my friend…And it seemed to be something that the fans really wanted.”



Here’s Re Imaginos‘ track list:

“I Am the One You Warned Me Of”

“Del Rio Song”

“In the Presence of Another World”

“Siege and Investiture of Baron Von Frankenstein’s Castle at Weisseria”

“Girl That Love Made Blind”

“Astronomy”

“Imaginos”

“Gil Blanco County”

“Blue Oyster Cult”

“Black Telescope”

“Magna of Illusion”

“Les Invisibles”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.