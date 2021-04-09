Ex-Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard’s ‘Re Imaginos’ livestream show takes place Saturday

Credit: Ace Bouchard

Just a reminder that former Blue Oyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard will play a special livestream concert this Saturday, April 10, that will feature, for the first time ever, a full performance of his 2020 solo album, Re Imaginos, which is a reworked version of his old band’s 1988 concept album, Imaginos.

The show will take place live from the Deko Entertainment label’s 2Trax Studios, and will be viewable at Mandolin.com, starting at 4 p.m. ET. The event celebrates the arrival of a two-LP vinyl edition of Re Imaginos, which was released today.

Bouchard will be performing live, with accompaniment from David Hirschberg on bass and backing vocals, as well as pre-recorded tracks. In addition, Albert tells ABC Audio that his brother and ex-Blue Oyster Cult band mate Joe Bouchard has contributed some video of him playing trumpet parts that will be featured in the presentation.

In addition to performing all of Re Imaginos, Albert will be playing some Blue Oyster Cult deep cuts and solo tunes, as well as doing some musical improvisations.

Standard tickets for the concert cost $10, while VIP tickets offering a virtual one-on-one meet and greet with Albert can be purchased for $40.

Limited-edition colored-vinyl Re Imaginos bundles and a T-shirt commemorating the livestream event are available now at Merchbucket.com. Fans purchasing those items will receive a 10% discount on the livestream show.

As previously reported, Bouchard says he recorded Re Imaginos for Blue Oyster Cult fans “so that they can hear a more properly realized version of the tale” told on the Imaginos album.

Albert considers Re Imaginos a tribute to late Blue Oytser Cult manager, producer and lyricist Sandy Pearlman, whose surreal horror- and science fiction-influenced writings were the basis for Imaginos.

