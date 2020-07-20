Ex-Blue Öyster Cult guitarist Joe Bouchard releases new track from upcoming solo album

Credit: Joan Levy Hepburn

Founding Blue Öyster Cult guitarist Joe Bouchard has released a second advance single from his forthcoming solo studio album Strange Legends, which hits stores July 31.

The new track, “She’s a Legend,” is available now as a digital download and via streaming services. You also can check out a lyric video and a companion music video for the tune at Deko Entertainment’s official YouTube channel.

The music video features Bouchard singing and playing guitar, superimposed over photos of dark city streets and footage showing a silhouetted woman dancing in a dark apartment.

Bouchard discusses “She’s a Legend” in the latest installment of his recently launched YouTube video series, in which he shares stories about the songs on Strange Legends. Joe describes the ominous-sounding mid-tempo rock tune as “a fun song” for which he wrote the music and his frequent collaborator John Shirley penned the lyrics.

He notes that in addition to Shirley being a singer, he’s also “a science-fiction writer [who has] probably written about two dozen books.”

Bouchard adds that the song tells the “story of a woman who’s a serial killer,” and the narrator “falls in love with this strange woman, and instead of being offed, he gets spared, because love conquers all.”

As previously reported, Strange Legends is Joe’s sixth solo album. The 11-track collection features several songs co-written with Shirley, as well as a cover of The Kinks‘ “All Day and All of the Night.” The album includes musical contributions from longtime Bryan Adams drummer Mickey Curry.

A special Strange Legends bundle is available at MerchBucket.com that includes an autographed CD, a signature guitar pick, a poster, a t-shirt and a collectible cowbell.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.