Ex-Blue Öyster Cult guitarist Joe Bouchard to release new solo album, 'Strange Legends,' next month

Founding Blue Öyster Cult guitarist Joe Bouchard will release a new solo album called Strange Legends on July 31.

The 11-track collection will be the first release from RockHeart Records, a new imprint launched by Joe and his brother, original Blue Öyster Cult drummer Albert Bouchard, in partnership with Deko Music.

Strange Legends is Joe’s sixth solo album, and features the talents of longtime Bryan Adams drummer Mickey Curry.

Bouchard co-wrote some songs on Strange Legends with John Shirley, a science-fiction/horror author who contributed lyrics to many Blue Öyster Cult tunes. The album also includes a cover of The Kinks‘ “All Day and All of the Night.”

“I really got to explore the production and mixing of this album like nothing I’ve ever done before,” Joe says. “The guitar sounds are especially well produced. I play all the bass on this album, one thing that many of the Blue Öyster Cult fans miss on other projects, and wanted to hear more of. The vocals and guitars fit so well with Mickey’s drums. It’s the best I’ve ever done.”

One of the tracks, “Forget About Love,” will be released this Friday, June 19, as will a companion lyric video. Bouchard also is launching a video series on Deko Entertainment’s YouTube channel that features him sharing stories about the songs on Strange Legends.

Joe also is offering a special Strange Legends bundle at MerchBucket.com that includes an autographed CD, a signature guitar pick, a poster and a t-shirt.

In other news, Albert Bouchard is preparing to release a new version of Blue Öyster Cult’s 1987 album Imaginos, titled Re Imaginos, this fall. Albert and Joe also play together in the band Blue Coupe, along with original Alice Cooper bassist Dennis Dunaway.

Here’s the Strange Legends track list:

“The African Queen”

“Forget About Love”

“Walk of Fame”

“Hit and Run”

“Racin’ Thru the Desert”

“She’s a Legend”

“All Day and All of the Night”

“Once Upon a Time at the Border”

“Bottom for the Bottomless”

“Strangely In Love”

“Winter”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.