Ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora planning to release new album this fall

Former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora is gearing up to release his first new music since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sambora was interviewed earlier this month by Red Carpet News at the 2022 Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, and he revealed, “I have a new record that’s ready to go, and I’ve been kind of holding it through the pandemic. And I’d say in the fall we’re gonna put it out.”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was also asked if he found it difficult not to be able to perform live or play music with other artists because of the health crisis.

“It was interesting for me because it was probably one of the first times there I had a chance to, forcibly, slow it down,” he admitted, noting that the downtime gave him the opportunity to practice a lot and write songs every day.

Sambora added, “I played a lot of piano too. So it was actually a decent time for me because it slowed me down on purpose.”

As for what fans can expect from his new music, Richie said, “I’m very proud of it. I don’t write bad songs anymore…it just doesn’t happen….[I]t’s not hard for me. I’m just lucky that way. And plus, I just write all the time, so it’s like a daily exercise for me.”

He concluded by telling fans, “Get ready, there’s some good stuff coming. I’m sorry it’s been so long, but the pandemic kind of held things up.”

Sambora’s last project was 2018’s Radio Free America, a collaborative album with his then-girlfriend, Australian guitar whiz Orianthi.

