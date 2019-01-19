Ex-Chicago cop sentenced in fatal shooting of black teen

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was sentenced to 7 and a half years in prison on Friday evening for the shooting death of African-American teen Laquan McDonald.

McDonald, 17, was shot 16 times on Oct. 20, 2014, by the former police officer who is white.

The shooting was captured on police dash cam.

The incident occurred when several police officers were responding to a call about a man robbing cars in a parking lot in the South Side of Chicago.

McDonald was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting but was not engaging with police.

Van Dyke argued he fired in self-defense after McDonald lunged at him with a knife.

However, the dashcam video released by the city on the judge’s ordered 13 months after the shooting showed McDonald walking away from police, rather than charging at them.

The veteran police officer was convicted in October of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Friday, he was convicted of the murder charge but not the counts of aggravated battery.

A decision has not been made on whether to appeal, according to Van Dyke’s defense attorney.