Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner Released from Prison

Anthony Weiner, a convicted former congressman, has been released from federal Prison after being charged for sexting a 15-year-old girl from North Carolina.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website says Weiner, 54, was sent to a Residential Re-Entry Management facility in Brooklyn. Weiner, who has a release date sometime in May, will most likely serve out his remaining time in a halfway house or in home confinement. He will also have to register as a sex offender and serve probation. Federal prisoners are not eligible for parole but can earn up to 54 days annually if their behavior is in good standing.

The once-rising Democrat got caught up in a series of sexting scandals that first began in 2011. He resigned from Congress in 2011 after admitting to sending an X-rated photo and engaging in lewd behavior with women online. In 2017, he got caught sexting a High school girl, knowing she was underage.