Ex-Dire Straits, Pretenders members featured on new instrumental project Held by Trees

Tweed Jacket Music

Founding Dire Straits member David Knopfler and former Pretenders guitarist Robbie McIntosh are among the many respected musicians who are contributing to a new instrumental project called Held by Trees.

The collective, led by composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist David Joseph, will release a new single called “Mysterium” on November 12, and is planning to issue its self-titled debut album in the spring of 2022.

Joseph describes Held by Trees’ music as somewhere between David Gilmour-era Pink Floyd and the later, prog-rock-influenced work of British new wave band Talk Talk.

The latter is no surprise, considering the fact that several musicians who worked with Talk Talk — and on the solo recordings by that group’s late frontman Mark Hollis — are featured on “Mysterium.” They include McIntosh, drummer/percussionist Martin Ditcham and keyboardist Laurence Pendrous.

The track also includes the talents of veteran blues singer/songwriter Eric Bibb.

You can pre-order “Mysterium” and the Held by Trees album now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.