Ex-Eagle Don Felder performing today on Rock to Remember virtual concert benefiting veterans with PTSD

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder is among more than 20 artists scheduled to perform today, Veterans’ Day, on the inaugural Rock to Remember virtual benefit concert.

The event, which will stream live starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on the Gibson guitar company’s Facebook page and the LiveXLive entertainment platform, will raise funds to help provide music programs for U.S. military veterans returning from service who are afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

The concert has been organized by Gibson’s Gibson Gives charitable arm in partnership with the Guitars for Vets organization.

Other artists on the Rock to Remember lineup include Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, country duo Big & Rich, acclaimed blues artist Joe Bonamassa, Australian guitar whiz Orianthi, Halestorm members Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon, 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy, veteran country singer/songwriter Lee Roy Parnell, Jimmy Vivino and more.

The mission of Guitars for Vets is to help veterans dealing with PTSD and other emotional issues heal by providing guitar instruction, a new acoustic guitar and an accessory kit in conjunction with a structured, volunteer-run program.

You can donate via Guitars4Vets.org or by texting “G4V” 707070.

