Ex-FBI Director Andrew McCabe claims DOJ discussed removing Trump from office

Former FBI director Andrew McCabe is speaking out publicly for the first time since his termination.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, McCabe said that the Department of Justice considered using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

McCabe who became the acting FBI director after Comey’s firing also said he thought Russia might have helped Trump win the presidency.

A spokesperson for the Department released a statement denying McCabe’s account of events calling them “inaccurate and factually incorrect,” and that “there is no basis to invoke the 25 Amendment.”

Following these revelations, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said on Thursday that it is “imperative” that McCabe testifies before the Judiciary Committee.

The interview with the veteran FBI agent who rose to acting director of the bureau will air on 60 Minutes, Sunday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m., ET/PT on CBS.

