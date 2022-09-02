Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett releases new ‘Genesis Revisited Live’ album/concert video

InsideOut Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett‘s latest concert album and video, Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More, documenting a 2021 performance from his tour of the same name, got its release today.

The collection captures a September 2021 show in Manchester, England, that featured Hackett and his current backing band performing Genesis’ 1977 album Seconds Out in its entirety. It also features some select solo tunes, including two from 2021’s Surrender of Silence.

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More is available as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, a two-CD/DVD package and via digital formats. A four-LP/two-CD version of the release will follow on November 25.

The versions featuring the Blu-ray and DVD boast 5.1 surround sound, as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary and promotional videos.

Coinciding with Genesis Revisited Live‘s release, a video clip from the film featuring a performance of the 1974 Genesis song “The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway” has debuted on Hackett’s official YouTube channel.

In other news, Hackett and his solo band will launch a new Genesis-themed tour, “Foxtrot at Fifty,” with a series of U.K. shows running from September 9 through October 12. The trek also will visit Italy in mid-November. Hackett and company also have plans to return to North America in late November to play some rescheduled dates for postponed shows on their “Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out & More” tour. Visit HackettSongs.com to check out Steve’s full itinerary.

