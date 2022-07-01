Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett releasing new live album, video

InsideOut Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced plans to release a new concert album and video titled Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More documenting a recent performance from his latest tour of the same name.

The show, which took place last September in Manchester, England, features Hackett and his backing band performing Genesis’ 1977 live double album Seconds Out in its entirety, as well as some select solo tunes, including a couple from his latest studio effort, 2021’s Surrender of Silence.

Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More will be released as a two-CD/Blu-ray set, a two-CD/DVD package and via digital formats on September 2, while a four-LP/two-CD collection will follow on November 25.

The versions featuring the Blu-ray and DVD will boast 5.1 surround sound, as well as a behind-the-scenes documentary and promotional videos.

“I’m so happy to release my ‘Seconds Out & More’ show,” Hackett says. “A spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!”

You can check out a video of Hackett and his band playing the 1976 song “Squonk” from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More at Steve’s official YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Hackett and his solo band recently completed a series of Down Under shows and will continue their “Seconds Out & More” trek tour this year in Japan, Europe and North America. Hackett will also launch a new themed tour, “Foxtrot at Fifty,” in the U.K. in September and October. Visit HackettSongs.com for his full tour schedule.

Here’s the full Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More track list:

“Apollo Intro”

“Clocks — The Angel of Mons”

“Held in the Shadows”

“Every Day”

“The Devil’s Cathedral”

“Shadow of the Hierophant”

“Squonk”

“The Carpet Crawlers”

“Robbery, Assault and Battery”

“Afterglow”

“Firth of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

“The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway”

“Musical Box (Closing Section)”

“Supper’s Ready”

“The Cinema Show”

“Aisle of Plenty”

“Dance on a Volcano”

“Los Endos”

