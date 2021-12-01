Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to launch new North American tour in March 2022

Courtesy of Steve Hackett

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced plans to bring his Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour to North America next spring.

The 35-date outing will begin with four shows in Canada, kicking off with a March 26-27 stand in Oakville, Ontario, then moving on to Quebec City on March 29 and Montreal on March 30 before heading to the U.S. for the remainder of the trek.

The stateside portion of the tour gets underway on April 2 in Boston and works its way across the country, wrapping up with a May 19 concert in Seattle.

The Genesis Revisited: Seconds Out + More Tour features Hackett and his solo band performing his former group’s 1977 live album Seconds Out in its entirety, as well as additional songs from Genesis’ back catalog and selections from his latest studio album, 2021’s Surrender of Silence.

Some of the U.S. shows are make-up dates from Hackett’s postponed 2020 and 2021 tours, and those concerts also will include a full performance of Genesis’ 1973 studio album Selling England by the Pound.

Seconds Out was a double album that was released in October 1977 and was mostly recorded during shows that Genesis played in Paris in June of that year. Seconds Out was the last new album that Genesis released featuring Hackett.

“I’m thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic,” says Steve. “This time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!”

Hackett wraps up his 2021 itinerary tonight with a show in Paris. For his full tour schedule and to purchase tickets, visit HackettSongs.com.

