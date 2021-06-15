Ex-Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett to release new studio album, ‘Surrender of Silence,’ in September

InsideOut Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will release a new rock-themed studio album titled Surrender of Silence on September 10.

The 11-track collection will arrive less than eight months after Hackett’s previous studio effort, the classical-inspired acoustic instrumental project Under a Mediterranean Sky, which hit stores in January.

This will mark the first time the 71-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has released two studio albums within one year, and Steve credits working hard through the COVID-19 lockdown with his surge in productivity.

Following his other recent albums, Surrender of Silence finds Hackett continuing to explore an eclectic mix of World Music genres.

The new record features contributions from the members of Steve’s touring band, including keyboardist Roger King, bassist Jonas Reingold, woodwind player Rob Townsend, vocalist Nad Sylvan and drummer Craig Blundell. In addition, several guest artists lent their talents to the project, including Kansas drummer Phil Ehart and Pink Floyd backing singer Durga McBroom.

Surrender of Silence features songs that incorporate the influences of Russian classical music, as well as the music of the Africa plains, the Far East and more.

“It’s a ‘no holds barred’ album,” says Hackett, “riding that wave, unleashing those demons, dreams and nightmares, all crashing together over the shore.”

He adds, “I enjoyed the power of this album allowing my guitar to scream in joy and rage…and once again flying across those oceans to distant lands. It’s terrific to connect creatively with musicians from far flung places, particularly when we’ve all been unable to meet. We all have a voice in our cacophony of sound and we cry out together in the Surrender of Silence!”

The album will be available in various formats and configurations.

Here’s the full Surrender of Silence track list:

“The Obliterati”

“Natalia”

“Relaxation Music for Sharks” — featuring Feeding Frenzy

“Wingbeats”

“The Devil’s Cathedral”

“Held in the Shadows”

“Shanghai to Samarkand”

“Fox’s Tango”

“Day of the Dead”

“Scorched Earth”

“Esperanza”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.