Ex-GN'R drummer Matt Sorum publishing memoir, 'Double Talkin' Jive,' in September

Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum will look back at his eventful life and music career in a new memoir titled Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories that will be published on September 7.

Sorum recounts his dramatic and dangerous early years as a drug dealer, his 1990-1997 stint with Guns N’ Roses, and his work and his exploits with many other well-known rock artists, including the supergroups Velvet Revolver and Kings of Chaos, The Cult, Alice Cooper, and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons.

Double Talkin’ Jive also finds Sorum opening up on his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and reflecting on the perils and pitfalls of rock stardom.

The book features a foreword penned by Gibbons, whose upcoming solo album Sorum co-produced and co-wrote.

Double Talkin’ Jive can be pre-ordered now in hardcover, and as an e-book and audiobook. In addition, limited-edition bundles also are being sold at RareBirdLit.com, featuring a signed hardcover copy of Double Talkin’ Jive and a vinyl LP featuring audio of Sorum narrating the book, accompanied by music played by him.

