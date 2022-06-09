Ex-GN’R drummer Matt Sorum says writing his new memoir ‘Double Talkin’ Jive’ was “a wild ride” and “cathartic”

Photo: Mark Maryanovich/Rare Bird Lit

Former Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum‘s memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories, was published last month.

In the book, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer opens up about his dramatic and dangerous early years as a drug dealer, and recounts his many adventures with GN’R during his 1990-1997 stint with the band, as well as his work and exploits with many other well-known rock artists, including the supergroups Velvet Revolver and Kings of Chaos, The Cult, and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons.

Double Talkin’ Jive also finds Sorum writing candidly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and reflecting on the pitfalls of rock stardom.

“[I]t was a wild ride through some emotional stuff,” Matt tells ABC Audio about his experience writing the book. “It was a lot of…growth in [doing] it. It was very cathartic. It gave me a really good opportunity to know that I’ve changed in a good way, thank God.”

As for his time with Guns N’ Roses, Sorum notes, “I traveled the world at the highest level, had so many amazing experiences all over the world….And to this day, I’m still recognized as the guy [from GN’R]…I’ve been out of the band [for about 25 years], but I still have that tagline, and people still respect that…I did that piece of work.”

He adds, “[The book is] a good read. I hope everyone enjoys it, just as a guy that sat up on the drum throne for a lot of cool bands and saw a lot of stuff.”

Double Talkin’ Jive is available now. Signed copies and a limited-edition version that includes a vinyl LP featuring audio of Sorum narrating the book, accompanied by music played by him, can be purchased at RareBirdLit.com.

