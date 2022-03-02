Ex-GN’R drummer Matt Sorum’s memoir, ‘Double Talkin’ Jive,’ now due out in May

Photo: Mark Maryanovich/Rare Bird Lit

After its original September 2021 publication date was postponed, former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum‘s memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive: True Rock ‘n’ Roll Stories, is finally scheduled to be released on May 10.

As previously reported, Double Talkin’ Jive features Sorum candidly looking back at his eventful life and music career. The rocker recounts his dramatic and dangerous early years as a drug dealer, his many adventures during his 1990-1997 stint with Guns N’ Roses, and his work and exploits with many other rock artists, including the supergroups Velvet Revolver and Kings of Chaos, plus The Cult, Alice Cooper and ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons.

Double Talkin’ Jive also finds Sorum opening up on his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and reflecting on the perils and pitfalls of rock stardom.

The book features a foreword penned by Gibbons, whose 2021 solo album, Hardware, was co-produced and co-written by Sorum, and featured Matt playing drums on all the tracks.

Double Talkin’ Jive can be pre-ordered now at various online book sellers. Signed copies can be pre-ordered at RareBirdLit.com.

