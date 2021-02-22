Ex-Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner releasing new live DVD 'From Chile with Love' in April

Artwork: Mark Cramer

Former Grand Funk Railroad frontman Mark Farner will release a new live DVD called From Chile with Love on April 6. It documents a show Farner did with his solo band in the South American country’s capital of Santiago.

The concert featured Farner and his group playing a set that included classic Grand Funk Railroad tunes like “Bad Time,” “I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home),” “Footstompin’ Music,” “Rock & Roll Soul,” and the band’s hit covers of Little Eva‘s “The Loco-Motion” and John Ellison‘s “Some Kind of Wonderful.”

The DVD also features recordings of five new Farner songs as bonus tracks: “Life Line,” “Never & Always,” “Testify,” “The Prisoner” and “The Rain Came Down.”

Autographed copies of From Chile with Love are available for pre-order now at MarkFarner.com.

In advance of the DVD’s release, Farner debuted a music video for his live version of “Rock & Roll Soul” at his official YouTube channel. The clip mixes live performance footage of Farner with scenes of an elderly man checking out an old sports car in his garage and then reminiscing about cruising in the vehicle and spending some quality time riding horses on a beach with an old flame.

Here’s the From Chile with Love track list:

“Are You Ready”

“Rock & Roll Soul”

“Footstompin’ Music”

“Bad Time”

“Aimless Lady”

“Paranoid”

“Into the Sun”

“All You’ve Got Is Money”

“Creepin'”

“Sins a Good Man’s Brother”

“Sweet Little Rock & Roller”

“Heart Breaker”

“The Loco-Motion”

“Some Kind of Wonderful”

“TNUC”

“I’m Your Captain (Closer to Home)”

Bonus Tracks:

“Life Line”

“Never & Always”

“Testify”

“The Prisoner”

“The Rain Came Down”

By Matt Friedlander

