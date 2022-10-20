Ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum’s all-star group Kings of Chaos to release first album next year

ABC Audio

Former Guns N’ Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum has signed a deal to release the first studio album by Kings of Chaos, the star-studded supergroup he founded that features a rotating lineup of famous rockers.

Kings of Chaos’ debut album will be issued by AFM Records and is expected to arrive in the fall or winter of 2023. According to a press statement, the project will feature original songs and “guest collaborations with some of rock’s biggest names — including some of today’s most talented and iconic female artists.”

The lead single from the album, “Judgment Day,” and a companion music video will be released Friday, October 28. Described “as a scorching rocker,” the song was co-written by Sorum, and features him on drums and lead vocals.

Sorum, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with Guns N’ Roses in 2012, says Kings of Chaos is “a celebration with your bucket list artists you’ve always wanted to play with.”

Meanwhile, AFM Records executive Nils Wasko notes, “Matt Sorum is such an acclaimed rock icon. His clear vision and passion for Kings of Chaos really impressed us. Kings of Chaos will now come to life with an illustrious list of rock royalty joining Matt, and we can’t wait to be part of the journey.”

The group first came together in 2012 under the moniker The Rock ‘N’ Roll All Stars and has played all around the world over the last decade. Among the many well-known musicians and singers who have performed with the band are Aerosmith‘s Steven Tyler, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Cheap Trick‘s Robin Zander, Slash, Duff McKagan and Sebastian Bach.

