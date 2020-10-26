Ex-Journey and Chicago members team up with Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus in new band, The Rise Above

Courtesy of Glass Onyon PR

Former Journey drummer and backing singer Deen Castronovo and ex-Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff have joined forces with bassist Jay DeMarcus of the superstar country trio Rascal Flatts in a new cross-genre band called The Rise Above.

The star-studded group, which is rounded out by veteran session guitarist Chris Rodriguez and multi-instrumentalist Tom Yankton, will make its live debut on Wednesday, October 28, with a show at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works. Proceeds from the performance will benefit the ACM Lifting Lives COVID-19 Response Fund. Tickets are available now at MarathonMusicWorks.com.

A glimpse into The Rise Above’s planned set list reveals that the band will be performing well-known songs by Castronovo’s and Scheff’s famous former bands — including Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Open Arms” and “Any Way You Want It,” and Chicago’s “25 or 6 to 4,” “Stay the Night” and “Will You Still Love Me” — as well as by Rascal Flatts.

The Rise Above also has been working for the last nine months on a debut album that expected to be released in 2021. According to a statement, the band’s goal is “to bring ’80s rock and classic music back to life.”

For more information, visit TheRiseAbove.com.

By Carena Liptak and Matt Friedlander

