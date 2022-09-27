Ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry teases plans for new holiday tune

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Steve Perry released his first Christmas album, The Season, last year and now the former Journey singer is hinting he has more holiday music on the way.

On Monday, Perry posted a grinning, crazed-looking depiction of himself wearing a Santa Claus hat on his social media pages, along with a message that reads, “Here’s another one of my sketches because, ‘Maybe This Year one NEW SP original Holiday song, plus one more, could be coming!'”

Earlier in the month, Perry posted a different drawing of the same character wearing reindeer antlers and standing in front of a microphone, with the caption, “Regarding the Holidays, Maybe This Year? Sincerely Steve Perry.” In a separate post, Steve wrote, “Follow me on Spotify to get special notifications of anything I might be up to — Maybe This Year?”

The Season, which was released November 5, is an eight-song collection featuring Perry’s renditions of such classic yuletide tunes as “Winter Wonderland,” “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town,” “Silver Bells” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

In an interview with ABC Audio shortly before the album’s release, Perry was asked if he’d consider putting out more holiday music in the future, to which he responded, “If I can pull it off, if Uncle Steve’s still here, I might do that, yes.”

