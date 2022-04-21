Ex-Poco/Buffalo Springfield member Richie Furay releasing an album of country covers in July

Cover design: Luke Partridge; Renew Records/BMG

Country-rock pioneer Richie Furay, a co-founding member of both Buffalo Springfield and Poco, will release a new studio album called In the Country on July 8 that features his interpretations of country hits.

Among the tunes featured on the 12-track collection are renditions of such country chart-toppers as Keith Urban‘s “Somebody Like You,” Garth Brooks‘ “The River,” Alabama‘s “I’m in a Hurry and I Don’t Know Why,” and Lee Ann Womack‘s “I Hope You Dance, as well as notable crossover hits like John Denver‘s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and Marc Cohn‘s “Walking in Memphis.”

In the Country‘s lead track, “Somebody Like You,” has been released as the album’s first single, and is available now via digital formats. A music video for the tune featuring Furay performing the song has debuted on his official YouTube channel.

The album includes guest contributions from Vince Gill, John Berry, ex-Chicago singer/bassist Jason Scheff, and longtime Eagles bassist/former Poco member Timothy B. Schmit.

The digital version of In the Country features two bonus tracks — renditions of the 1969 Furay-penned Poco tune “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” and George Strait‘s 1992 chart-topper “I Cross My Heart.” You can pre-order the album starting Friday.

Meanwhile, a special exclusive vinyl version of In the Country will be released on June 18 as part of the 2022 Record Store Day event.

“I believe that there is always a reason for everything,” says Furay, reflecting on his country collection. “And I believe that the timing for this record is going to be so refreshing for so many people who have struggled so much with what we’ve gone through that it’s going to be a breath of fresh air for everybody.”

Here’s In the Country‘s full track list:

“Somebody Like You”

“I Hope You Dance”

“Take Me Home, Country Roads”

“She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful”

“Your Love Amazes Me”

“I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)”

“Lonesome Town”

“Walking in Memphis”

“I’m Already There”

“The River”

“In This Life”

“Chalk”

Digital Bonus Tracks:

“I Cross My Heart”

“Pickin’ Up the Pieces”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.