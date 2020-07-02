Ex-RCHP guitarist Josh Klinghoffer recruits Flea & Jack Irons for new song

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has released a new song featuring one half of the band’s original lineup.

The track, which Klinghoffer recorded under his solo moniker Pluralone, is called “Nowhere I Am,” and it features Flea on bass and Jack Irons on drums. You can listen to it now streaming via Spin.com.

Both Flea and Irons were among the co-founders of RHCP, along with frontman Anthony Kiedis and guitarist Hillel Slovak.

Flea and Kiedis, of course, are still in the band; current-day drummer Chad Smith joined in 1988, while longtime on-again-off-again guitarist John Frusciante returned to the group late last year, replacing Klinghoffer, who’d been a member since 2009.

Klinghoffer, meanwhile, popped up during Pearl Jam‘s performance of their single “Dance of the Clairvoyants” during the All in WA virtual benefit show last week.

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.