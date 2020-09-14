Ex-Rolling Stone officially sets record for most expensive toilet seat cover ever sold at auction

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The Rolling Stones have broken many incredible records, such as pioneering the Guinness World Records-setting most successful world tour. However, a former member of the band has a new accomplishment to boast about — officially having the most expensive toilet seat cover ever sold at auction.

Ex-Stones bassist Bill Wyman, who is accustomed to breaking records, knew he’d notch a few more when offering up personal memorabilia to Julien’s Auctions. As expected, several of his items raked in astronomical and historic price tags on Friday.

Two of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s personal items set records: His 1969 Fender Mustang Bass Guitar and 1962 VOX AC30 Normal Amplifiers sold for $384,000 and $106,250, respectively, becoming the most expensive bass guitar and amplifier to ever hit the auction block.

However, another unique item also fetched an extraordinary price — his “acrylic plush yellow toilet seat cover printed with the Rolling Stones’ iconic tongue logo design,” which is now the most expensive toilet seat cover in the world after it sold for $1,152 at the auction.

Julien’s noted via a press release Sunday that the price was “unexpected,” but welcome nonetheless.

The priciest item from Wyman’s collection was his 1968 Gibson Les Paul Standard Model Gold Top guitar, which was played by Brian Jones at the December 1968 Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus concert show and film. The guitar sold well above expectations, fetching $704,000. It was previously estimated to sell for around $200,000.

While impressive, the amount pales in comparison to the Guinness Book of World Record-setting 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic-electric guitar, which Kurt Cobain used for Nirvana‘s historic MTV Unplugged performance. The instrument sold for a whopping $6 million, officially becoming the world’s most expensive guitar ever.

