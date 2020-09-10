Ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman's bass amp rig priciest item sold at MusiCares charity auction

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman‘s custom bass amplifier rig brought in the most money at MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which was held Wednesday at the Julien’s Auctions located in Beverly Hills, California.

The Mesa/Boogie rig, which Wyman used during The Stones’ 1989 and 1990 tour dates, sold for $51,200.

Other memorabilia that fetched big bucks at the auction included U2 singer Bono‘s handwritten and signed lyrics to the band’s 2017 song “Love Is Bigger than Anything in Its Way” and a 1961 Gibson SG guitar autographed by Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant and Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi.

The lyrics sold for $22,400, while the guitar brought in $19,200.

Among the many other items sold at the event included clothing belonging to or worn by Elton John, Eric Clapton, Billy Idol, The Bee Gees‘ Barry Gibb, Joan Jett, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Depeche Mode‘s David Gahan and Tom Waits; instruments signed by Carlos Santana, ZZ Top‘s Billy Gibbons, Aerosmith‘s Brad Whitford, KISS‘ Gene Simmons and The Bee Gees; a drumhead autographed by Ringo Starr; and a painting by The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde.

Most of the auction’s proceeds go to benefit MusiCares, the charitable foundation established by The Recording Academy to provide aid to artists and music community professionals in times of need.

You can check out the full results at JuliensLive.com.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.