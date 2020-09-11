Ex-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman's three-day memorabilia auction begins today

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The massive three-day auction of instruments and memorabilia from former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman‘s personal archive gets underway today at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.

The event features more than 1,000 lots, including many bass guitars that Wyman played during his 30-plus years with the British rock legends, as well as stage-worn clothing, awards and more.

The items expected to sell for the highest price are an orange 1969 Fender Mustang bass that Wyman used at concerts and on recordings in 1969 and 1970, and a 1968 Gibson Les Paul “Gold Top” guitar that late Stones co-founder Brian Jones played on the Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus special. Both are estimated to fetch between $300,000 and $500,000.

Other pricey instruments include a 1978 custom-built Travis Bean Custom bass Bill used during the late 1970s and 1980s that’s expected sell for between $200,000 and $300,000, and a 1956 Gibson Les Paul that Wyman purchased during the early 1970s that’s estimated to bring in from $150,000 to $250,000.

Also going up for bid is Bill’s historic 1962 VOX AC30 model bass amplifier, which he used during his successful audition for The Stones, and which is estimated to sell for between $80,000 and $100,000.

You can bid in person or online via JuliensLive.com. Part of the proceeds from the auction will benefit The Prince’s Trust, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute.

“It is easier to let these items go knowing that a portion of the proceeds from this sale will support three causes that are close to my heart,” Wyman said in a statement.

The three-part sale will take place today, Saturday and Sunday, and will begin ar 10 a.m. PT each day.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.