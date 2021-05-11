Ex-Styx singer Dennis DeYoung releases new solo tune “The Last Guitar Hero,” featuring Tom Morello

Courtesy of Dennis DeYoung

Former Styx singer/keyboardist Dennis DeYoung has debuted a second advance single from his upcoming farewell studio album, 26 East, Volume 2, a blazing rock tune called “The Last Guitar Hero” that features the talents of Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

In conjunction with the track’s release, DeYoung has debuted a lyric video at his official Facebook page and the Frontiers Music label’s YouTube channel. The mixed-media clip combines animation and video footage that illustrate the song’s theme of how today’s popular music focuses more on pop idols and electronically created sounds than on virtuoso musicianship.

“They’re workin’ hard, you know it’s true, to find an app to replace you,” DeYoung belts out in the tune. “The last guitar hero, with the tools of your trade/ The last guitar hero, so genuine hand made/ The last guitar hero, with your big old Marshall stack/ Gone like a record store, and never coming back!”

“The Last Guitar Hero” is one of four songs DeYoung co-wrote with Ides of March frontman and ex-Survivor member Jim Peterik to be featured on 26 East, Volume 2, which will be released on June 11, and is available for pre-order now.

In addition, Peterik, who also co-wrote five songs that appear on Dennis’ previous album, 2020’s 26 East, Volume 1, contributes guitar, bass and backing vocals to the new record, while The Ides of March’s horn section is featured on a track called “Hello Goodbye.”

The first advance track released from 26 East, Volume 2, is the prog-rock-flavored “The Isle of Misanthrope,” which was accompanied by an over-the-top music video.

Here’s the full 26 East, Volume 2 track list:

“Hello Goodbye”

“Land of the Living”

“The Last Guitar Hero”

“Your Saving Grace”

“Proof of Heaven”

“Made for Each Other”

“There’s No Turning Back Time”

“St. Quarantine”

“So Little Did We Know”

“Always Time”

“Isle of Misanthrope”

“Grand Finale”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.