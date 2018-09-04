Ex-UFC Owner’s Daughter Has Bruno Mars, Seal and John Mayer Perform at Her Wedding Reception

Imagine you have Bruno Mars, John Mayer and Seal performing at your wedding reception. While we imagine it, this was a reality for Kelley Fertitta, daughter of ex-UFC owner Frank Fertitta.

Frank Fertitta and his brother Lorenzo sold the UFC a couple years ago for $4 BILLION so paying for these acts really wasn’t a big deal.

The wedding took place at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas.

If you could have one celebrity perform at your wedding who would it be?