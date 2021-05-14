Ex-Wings drummer Denny Seiwell says Paul McCartney gave his blessing to new ‘Ram’ tribute album

Spirit of Unicorn Music

The previously announced 50th anniversary tribute album to Paul McCartney‘s second post-Beatles record, Ram, gets released today.

Ram On: The 50th Anniversary Tribute to Paul & Linda McCartney’s Ram was co-produced by former Wings drummer Denny Seiwell — who played on the original album — and veteran producer and session guitarist Fernando Perdomo.

Seiwell, who plays drums on 13 of the tribute’s 15 tracks, tells ABC Audio that it was Perdomo’s idea to record a full-length Ram tribute, with help from a bunch of young musicians who loved the record.

Denny says before doing the project, he wanted to get his friend Paul McCartney’s blessing.

“I contact Paul,” recalls Seiwell, “and I said, ‘Hey, all these young indie rockers and Gen X people…want to…do a remake of the whole Ram album, and I think they’re going to do a good job of it. What do you think?’ He said, ‘Go ahead, man. Have fun.’ So that’s all I needed.”

Ram On was put together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with most parts recorded remotely. Seiwell laid down his parts at Perdomo’s studio, and Fernando then sent the tracks “out to his friends all over the planet.”

He notes, “[M]ost of it was very easily done, because the love and the passion for the music was there.”

The album features contributions from over 100 musicians, most of whom aren’t well known, but Denny tells ABC Audio that he wanted to have some of his famous friends take part, including longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone.

“He put a part on ‘Smile Away’ that’s so iconic,” gushes Seiwell. “It’s so beautiful.”

Meanwhile, two session musicians who played on Ram, guitarist David Spinozza and flugel-horn player Marvin Stamm, recreated their original parts on the tribute.

Here’s the full Ram On track list:

“Too Many People” — featuring Dan Rothchild

“3 Legs” — featuring The Dirty Diamond and Durga McBroom

“Ram On” — featuring Pat Sansone

“Dear Boy” — featuring Adrian Bourgeois

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” — featuring Bebopalula

“Smile Away” — featuring Timmy Sean

“Heart of the Country” — featuring Dan Rothchild

“Monkberry Moon Delight” — featuring Timmy Sean

“Eat at Home” — featuring Dead Rock West

“Long Haired Lady” — featuring Rob Bonfiglio and Carnie Wilson

“Ram On Reprise” — featuring Pat Sansone

“Backseat of My Car” — featuring Brentley Gore

“Another Day” — featuring Gordon Michaels

“Oh Woman Oh Why” — featuring Eric Dover and Lauren Leigh

“Too Many People (Slight Return)”

