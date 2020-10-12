Ex-Yes frontman Jon Anderson releasing expanded reissue of 1980 solo album, 'Song of Seven,' in November

Esoteric Recordings

A remastered and expanded version of founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson‘s 1980 solo album, Song of Seven, will be released on November 27, coinciding with the record’s 40th anniversary.

Song of Seven was Anderson’s second solo effort, following 1976’s Olias of Sunhillow, and was recorded during the singer’s first hiatus from Yes. The record featured contributions from a variety of guest musicians, including Cream bassist Jack Bruce, ex-Humble Pie guitarist Clem Clempson, Alan Parsons Project guitarist Ian Bairnson, veteran session drummers Simon Phillips and Morris Pert, and keyboardist Ronnie Leahy.

The reissue was remastered using the original analog tapes and includes two bonus tracks — rare U.S. single edits that are being made available on CD for the first time. The release will come packaged with a booklet featuring a new essay and an exclusive interview with Anderson.

Released in November 1980, Song of Seven reached #38 on the U.K. albums chart, and Anderson launched a solo tour to support it.

“So great to listen again to where I was musically 40 years ago,” Anderson says of the album. “[S]till dreaming the same dreams, and in my early years of orchestration ideas…very gentle reminders to stay cool…don’t hurry, all will be well, ‘take your time.'”

He adds, “[W]onderful bass work, and all the wonderful friends and musicians just came into my life for a couple of months…Jack Bruce even!!!…[M]ost of it was spontaneous and feeling very open about life…and the mystery of it all…still do…I’m excited that this can be heard again.”

Here’s the Song of Seven reissue’s track list:

“For You, For Me”

“Some Are Born”

“Don’t Forget (Nostalgia)”

“Heart of the Matter”

“Hear It”

“Everybody Loves You”

“Take Your Time”

“Days”

“Song of Seven”

Bonus Tracks

“Some Are Born” (U.S. Single Promo, Edited Version)

“Heart of the Matter” (Short Version)

By Matt Friedlander

