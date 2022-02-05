Ex-Yes keyboardist Oliver Wakeman releasing box set featuring reissue of 2001 album he made with Steve Howe

QEDG Management

Oliver Wakeman, longtime Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman‘s oldest son who followed in his dad’s footsteps to play with the U.K. prog-rock legends from 2008 to 2011, will be releasing a new three-CD box set on April 11 featuring some of his noteworthy collaborative recordings.

Collaborations features expanded reissues of Oliver’s 2001 album with Yes guitarist Steve Howe, The 3 Ages of Magick, and his 2013 project Ravens & Lullabies, which he made with respected British folk and prog-rock guitarist Gordon Giltrap.

The box set’s third disc is a previously unreleased acoustic live album, From a Stage, recorded at a Christmas concert Oliver and Giltrap played several years ago with current Sweet lead singer Paul Manzi.

Ravens & Lullabies also features contributions from Manzi, as well as from ex-Yes frontman Benoît David.

The reissues of The 3 Ages of Magick and Ravens & Lullabies feature a few bonus tracks.

Collaborations comes packaged with a 16-page booklet and individual art prints of the three albums’ cover art.

In advance of the box set’s release, a new music video for the Ravens & Lullabies track “Moneyfacturing” has debuted on Oliver Wakeman’s official YouTube channel.

“This is one of my personal favorite band tracks I have ever written and recorded, allowing me to make use of a lot of my collection of keyboards,” Oliver says of the tune. “It is a radio-friendly song which also reminds people what a great electric guitar player Gordon is!”

You can pre-order the Collaborations box set now at BurningShed.com.

