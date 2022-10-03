Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman is putting his entire visual history online — for a price

Gonzo MultiMedia

Since streaming seems to have made DVDs and Blu-rays all but extinct, former Yes keyboard whiz Rick Wakeman has come up with a unique way to share his visual history with his fans.

Wakeman has launched Wakeman Web TV, a one-stop shop for onstage and TV appearances. From episodes of Gastank, the early ’80s British TV show he hosted, to his appearances on various British and European programs, to live concerts and performances, this online portal has it all.

And in a unique twist, you don’t have to pay a subscription fee to access the material: It’s set up as a Pay-Per-View model, where you can just pay for the things you want to see. Live performances are around 10 bucks to stream for a week, or $20 to download anytime.

Wakeman says in a statement that he wants to “give fans old and new the best way to view and listen to the music,” and feels that Wakeman Web TV is “a very sensible alternative to those platforms that already exist.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.