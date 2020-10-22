Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman launching multifaceted online series, 'Rick's Plaice,' in November

Credit: Rob Ayling

Rick Wakeman will launch a new online series called Rick’s Plaice on Saturday, November 7, that will feature the former Yes keyboardist telling jokes, sharing stories, giving live performances, screening archival clips and more.

The six-episode series will air weekly at RicksPlaice.com on Saturdays, and will be followed by a New Year’s special. Each episode is priced at $10, and Wakeman also is offering a discounted season-ticket pass featuring all six episodes and the holiday special for 25% off to the first 5,000 subscribers.

In addition, 250 VIP season passes will be available that will features the six episodes, the New Year’s special, a signed DVD and other Wakeman merch.

The first episode will feature exclusive performances of Wakeman’s solo songs “Gone but Not Forgetten” and “Children of Chernobyl,” a look at his Mini Moog synth, an archival performance of his 1979 song “Seahorses” and a segment where he answers fans’ questions.

The 70-year-old prog-rock legend says in a statement, “[I]f you have as much fun watching the shows with all of the live music performances, guided tours around my equipment, facts about musicians I have worked with and even a quiz, then you will have enjoyed them as much as I enjoyed making them…which I have to say was most enjoyable.”

Wakeman adds that a second series is already being considered, noting, “I really hope that once the unsocial distancing rules are relaxed, that for the recording and filming we can have live audiences in with us without them having to wear masks and stinking of hand sanitizer.”

Rick has posted a video preview of the series at his official YouTube channel, in which he shows off where the episodes were shot and introduces the crew that works on the series.

By Matt Friedlander

