Ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman reveals updated plans for 2022 US solo tour

Earlier this year, Rick Wakeman had to postpone a portion of the 2021 U.S. leg of his Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour until next year because of issues regarding COVID-19 restrictions. Now the former Yes keyboardist has announced some added changes to his stateside itinerary.

The run of 2022 shows, which kicks off February 22 in Seattle, originally had been confirmed through a March 11 concert in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but a previously postponed concert in Kent, Ohio, has now been rescheduled for March 13 and a new performance in Toronto has been added on March 14.

In addition, postponed shows in Chicago and Buffalo, New York, have been canceled, a March 5 concert in Des Plaines, Illinois, has been added in place of the Chicago gig, an a new performance in Tucson, Arizona, also is now part of Wakeman’s 2022 outing.

As previously reported, Wakeman’s Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour shows feature him playing solo piano and keyboard versions of Yes classics, material from his solo albums, and well-known songs by other artists to which he contributed. Rick also presents his arrangements of a few Beatles tunes at the concerts, as well as telling bawdy jokes and humorous anecdotes.

Wakeman currently is in the middle of a U.K. holiday trek dubbed The Not Quite as Grumpy as Last Xmas Tour, which is scheduled to wind down on December 21 in Hull, England.

Check out his full tour schedule at RWCC.com.

