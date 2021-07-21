Ex-Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye releasing 9/11-themed debut solo album, ‘End of Innocence,’ in September

Spirit Of Unicorn Music

Founding Yes keyboardist Tony Kaye will release his debut solo album, End of Innocence, on September 10.

The 16-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, is a mostly orchestral suite of songs that Kaye composed as a requiem for the many people who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the album’s release coincides with the 20th anniversary of the horrific event.

Kaye had temporarily retired from music at the time of the 9/11 attacks, which he watched unfold on TV.

“The next day I unpacked my keyboards for the first time in a long time,” the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer remembers. “I didn’t know what I was going to do. It was one of those things that happened, inspiration on a musical level.”

The songs on End of Innocence thematically cover the events leading up to the tragedy, aspects of the attacks themselves and the aftermath of 9/11.

Kaye’s wife, Dani Torchia, sings on a number of the album’s tunes, while current Yes touring drummer Jay Schellen, who played with Tony in the group Circa, also lent his talents to the record.

“I wanted it, musically, to be about that day,” Kaye says of the project, “but I felt compelled to extend it to deal with the repercussions of what happened. Musically, it was quite challenging to do the battle scene and then the [song] ‘Hope and Triumph,’ a patriotic anthem and the consequences of war.”

The album ends with a tune titled “Ground Zero,” which Kaye says is about “the hope for the future, the rebuilding.”

A portion of the profits from End of Innocence will benefit the Gary Sinise Foundation, a charity that supports veterans, military members and first responders experiencing hardships.

Here’s the album’s full track list:

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Star/Twilight Time”

“911 Overture”

“NYC Blues”

“Battle Cry”

“285 Fulton Street”

“Let’s Roll”

“Tug of War”

“Flight 11”

“Towers Fall”

“Sweetest Dreams”

“Aftermath”

“Heroes”

“The Battle”

“Hope and Triumph”

“Homecoming”

“Ground Zero”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.