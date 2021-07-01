Ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson announces US summer tour with the Paul Green Rock Academy

Credit: Deborah Anderson

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson will return to touring for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started last year, with a brief U.S. summer trek featuring the students of the Paul Green Rock Academy.

The 11-date outing will visit venues in the Northeast and Midwest, starting July 30 in Patchogue, New York, and winding down August 28 with a show in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

The tour marks the relaunch of a tradition Anderson began in 2005, when he first hit the road with the young “all stars” of Green’s School of Rock.

The new tour will feature the 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing with a backing band made up of 25 young musicians from the Paul Green Rock Academy. The concerts will feature Yes classics and deep cuts, songs from Anderson’s solo catalog, mash-ups and more, with lush arrangements including choral vocals, horns and other musical elements.

“I sang and toured with the Paul Green School of Rock many years ago,” says Anderson. “It was a miracle for me to join in with their young energy…and learn from them…Now here we are with the Paul Green Rock Academy…And again, their excitement and joy for making music really makes it all worthwhile…Plus they are a really talented bunch.”

He adds, “There is a future in music, and these young souls prove it every time I hear them sing and play…I know you will have a wonderful evening spending time with the future of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Here are all of Anderson’s upcoming dates with the Paul Green Rock Academy:

7/30 — Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theater

8/1 — Salisbury, MA, Blue Ocean Music Hall

8/3 — Annapolis, MD, Rams Head on Stage

8/5 — Ridgefield, CT, Ridgefield Playhouse

8/7 — Phoenixville, PA, Colonial Theatre

8/9 — Ocean City, NJ, Ocean City Music Pier

8/19 — Des Plaines, IL, Des Plaines Theatre

8/21 — St. Charles, IL, Arcada Theatre

8/24 — Canton, OH, Palace Theatre

8/27 — Huntington, NY, Paramount Theatre

8/28 — Woonsocket, RI, Stadium Theater

