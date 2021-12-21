Ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson offering fans access to new music and more via Patreon membership platform

Credit: Deborah Anderson

Former Yes frontman Jon Anderson has partnered with the Patreon membership platform to offer fans access to brand-new songs, unreleased music and videos he’s created, livestreamed events, artwork and more.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with you as I create the next chapter of my life’s work,” Anderson explains. “After years of dealing with the runaround of big record labels, I have decided to partner with you, as those of you who enjoy my work have always been my greatest support and inspiration.”

He continues, “There are many great projects I have been working on including lots of new music, paintings, a book, and short stories. Your patronage will allow me to continue my work and will offer you priceless access.”

Three membership levels for Jon’s Patreon platform will be available — Silver, Gold and Platinum, costing $10, $50 and $100 a month, respectively.

A Silver membership offers early access to new songs and projects, livestreams of rehearsals and events, behind-the-scenes videos of Anderson working on various projects, early access to tickets for select concerts, and access to Jon’s general archives.

A Gold membership offers everything available to Silver members, as well as access to Anderson’s “Select Archives,” a monthly live interactive Q&A with Jon, and surprise gifts that you’ll receive throughout your first year of patronage.

The Platinum offers all the benefits available to Gold and Silver members, as well as access to Anderson’s “Gold Vault Archives,” pre-release previews of Jon’s work, access to participate in something called “Jon’s Opus Puzzle,” a private livestreamed concert with Anderson and more.

Jon shared more details about his Patreon pertnership in a recent Facebook post. Visit Patreon.com for more info or to sign up for a membership.

