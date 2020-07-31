Ex-Yes singer Jon Anderson to celebrate label release of '1000 Hands' album with livestream event Sunday

Blue Élan Records

Founding Yes frontman Jon Anderson‘s latest solo album, 1000 Hands, gets its official label release today. To celebrate the star-studded record’s arrival, Anderson will host an exclusive livestreaming event this Sunday, August 2, at his official Facebook page and at Blue Élan Records’ YouTube channel.

The event, which begins at 3 p.m. ET, will feature the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer performing songs from 1000 Hands with his current backing band and being interviewed about the project. Fans can submit questions for Jon to answer during the online special at his Facebook page.

The album is available digitally, on CD and as a deluxe two-LP, 180-gram vinyl package.

As previously reported, Anderson started the album that became 1000 Hands about 30 years ago with a group of musicians that included Yes bassist Chris Squire and drummer Alan White, but shelved the initial recordings to focus on his famous band and other musical endeavors.

A few years ago, veteran producer and pianist Michael Franklin, who earlier had worked on orchestrations for some tracks, convinced Jon to revisit the project and complete the unfinished songs. Over the course of two years, Anderson worked on the album at Franklin’s studio in Orlando, Florida.

Franklin also recruited various guests artists to contribute to the record, including Yes guitarist Steve Howe, Jethro Tull‘s Ian Anderson, Journey‘s Jonathan Cain, Rick Derringer, Deep Purple‘s Steve Morse, the Tower of Power horn section, and jazz greats Chick Corea, Billy Cobham and Jean-Luc Ponty.

“With all the love in the world, I am so grateful for the worldwide release of 1000 Hands, which took a lifetime to create. Well, it seems like that!” Anderson says. “Many thanks to all the truly wonderful people who worked on this unique album.”

By Matt Friedlander

