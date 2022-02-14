Excellent! ‘Wayne’s World’ Was Released 30 Years Ago Today

One of the greatest movie comedies of all time turns 30 today – Mike Myers and Dana Carvey’s Wayne’s World.

The original movie hit theaters on Feb. 14th, 1992, and would go on to bank over $180 million at the box office on just a $20 million budget.

Of course, the movie has plenty of connections to the rock world – starting with the iconic “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene – which introduced a new generation to the Queen classic and briefly sending it back to the top of the charts.

There’s also Alice Cooper’s famous cameo appearance, the “No Stairway” guitar shop scene, and Crucial Taunt’s ripping cover of Sweet’s “Ballroom Blitz”.

What’s your favorite scene from Wayne’s World? Why does it work when so many Saturday Night Live movies fail?