Exclusive: Special David Bowie-themed edition of ‘CREEM’ to be included with relaunched mag’s first issue

Courtesy of CREEM Magazine

As recently reported, CREEM magazine is returning after 33 years out of print, with its first new issue arriving September 15. Now, ABC Audio can exclusively reveal that a separate special David Bowie-themed edition of the mag will be included with every copy of the relaunched CREEM‘s Issue #1 for those who subscribe to the magazine by Wednesday, August 17.

Timed for release one day before the September 16 global premiere of filmmaker Brett Morgen‘s new Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream, the special issue will feature archival articles from CREEM‘s original run and new content focusing on the late rock legend.

The archival pieces include a 1976 article penned by Cameron Crowe title “Space Face Changes the Station,” a Bowie-themed installment of the magazine’s “Star Cars” feature, a “David Bowie Lookalike Contest,” and album reviews from famed rock writers Lester Bangs and Dave Marsh.

The new content includes an interview with Morgen by veteran CREEM journalist and editor Jaan Uhelszki, and acclaimed rock author and former Guitar World editor-in-chief Brad Tolinski‘s reflections on Moonage Daydream. The cover of the issue features a 1973 photo of David wearing the unique flared body suit created by Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto.

As previously reported, the new CREEM will be available as an oversized subscription-only premium quarterly publication, while digital-only subscriptions also are available.

CREEM Issue #1 will include features on Slash, The Who and new artists like punk act Special Interest, and will boast a cover by legendary artist Raymond Pettibon, whose work includes the covers of albums by Sonic Youth and Black Flag.

Visit CREEM.com to subscribe.

Moonage Daydream, which is the first Bowie documentary officially sanctioned by his estate, is described as “a sublime kaleidoscopic experiential cinematic odyssey that explores Bowie’s creative, spiritual, and philosophical journey.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.