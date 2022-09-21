Exclusive: Watch preview of upcoming “Bands on the Map” episode from AXS TV’s ‘Top Ten Revealed’

Courtesy of AXS TV

A dozen new episodes of AXS TV’s popular music-themed countdown series Top Ten Revealed will premiere on the channel this fall, starting with a show dubbed “Bands on the Map” that will debut on Tuesday, October 4 at 8 p.m. ET.

The episode will profile 10 bands who named themselves after a geographical location, among them Chicago, Boston, Asia, Berlin, Miami Sound Machine, Nazareth, Europe and LA Guns.

The show will feature a variety of celebrities offering up humorous commentary about the groups, including Carnie Wilson, longtime John Fogerty drummer Kenny Aronoff, current Warrant singer Robert Mason, former Tina Turner sax player Tim Cappello and ex-MTV host Matt Pinfield.

ABC Audio is debuting an exclusive preview segment of the show focusing on Asia, which is #7 on the list.

In the clip, Pinfield declares, “Asia had a huge debut album, one of the biggest,” referring to the prog-rock supergroup’s 1982 self-titled record, which spent nine weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Cappello, meanwhile, explains that the prog-rock supergroup featured members of Yes, King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer, and adds, “They had a bunch of hits. You gotta give props to ‘Only Time Will Tell.'”

The segment also quips that the band’s name didn’t necessarily make sense since the four members were all from the U.K.

The 12 new episodes of Top Ten Revealed will all be part of the second half of the series’ fifth season.

Here’s a partial list of the show’s other upcoming episodes along with their premiere dates:

10/18 — “’80s Hair Bands”

10/25 — “Songs of the Occult”

11/15 — “Fallin’ Jams”

11/22 — “Songs with Fire”

12/6 — “Christmas Crooners”

12/13 — “Hip Hop Trios”

