expand Ed Sheeran says his new movie "Yesterday" is better than "Love, Actually"

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImageLove, Actually is considered to be a shining example of the romantic comedy genre -- but Ed Sheeran thinks his new movie is better.

Ed plays himself in Yesterday, a movie about a struggling musician named Jack who wakes up in a world where nobody's ever heard of The Beatles but him. He then becomes a superstar by passing off their songs as his. In the film, Ed takes Jack, played by Himesh Patel, under his wing and helps him navigate fame.

The movie was written by Richard Curtis, who wrote and directed Love, Actually. Posting a photo of himself with the movie's cast at the London premiere, Ed wrote on Instagram, "well done Richard, it’s my favourite of all your films. Though love actually comes super close."

In another post, Ed reveals that Curtis originally wanted a different global pop star to star in the movie.

"Richard wanted [Coldplay's] Chris Martin originally but he was busy so they got me instead, but you can’t have everything in life," he wrote. "Go watch it, and tell your mum about it, she’ll like it too."

Yesterday, directed by Oscar-winner Danny Boyle, opens on June 28.

