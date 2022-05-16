Expanded 40th anniversary reissue of Michael Jackson’s landmark album ‘Thriller’ due in November

Sony Music Entertainment

Michael Jackson‘s Thriller, the best-selling album of all time worldwide, marks its 40th anniversary this November 30, and in celebration of the milestone, an expanded version of the classic record will be released on November 18.

Michael Jackson Thriller 40 will be available as a two-CD set and via digital formats, and will feature the original Thriller album along with a bonus disc of previously unreleased tracks that Jackson worked on during the 1982 album’s sessions.

In addition, Walmart and Target will be releasing exclusive vinyl reissues of the original Thriller album with an alternate 40th anniversary cover. The Target reissue also will come with a commemorative Thriller 40 vinyl slipmat.

Meanwhile, the Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab company will release high-quality audiophile versions of Thriller on November 18 as a single-LP vinyl disc and on the hybrid SACD format.

Thriller has sold over 70 million copies worldwide, and has been certified 34-times Platinum by the RIAA, making it the second-best-selling album ever in the U.S., after the Eagles‘ 38-times-Platinum Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 compilation.

Thriller spent an amazing 37 weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200, spinning off seven top-10 hits, among them the chart-topping singles “Billie Jean” and “Beat It,” and the #2 Paul McCartney duet “The Girl Is Mine.”

The album also is credited with breaking the color barrier at MTV. In 1982, the channel rarely played clips by Black artists — until “Billie Jean” came along. And the extended clip for “Thriller,” directed by John Landis and filled with state-of-the-art special effects and over-the-top choreography, became the standard by which all music videos were judged.

You can pre-order the Thriller reissues now. Here’s the original album’s full track list:

“Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”

“Baby Be Mine”

“The Girl Is Mine” (with Paul McCartney)

“Thriller”

“Beat It”

“Billie Jean”

“Human Nature”

“P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”

“The Lady in My Life”

